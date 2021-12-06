Remember when, Arkansas? Pfeifers stores let women pretend to be boss on Leap Year Day 1960





Does anyone recognize what's happening in this photo from the archives of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette?

Hint: The year was 1960.

On Feb. 29, 1960, female employees of Pfeifers of Arkansas pretended to take over the department stores in downtown Little Rock for a one-day sale.

This was not one of the routine Pfeifers Days sales, which in the 1960s happened in the fall and the spring. This sale happened only on Leap Year Day, which occurs once every four years.

To prep for "petticoat rule," as the Feb. 28, 1960, Arkansas Gazette reported, the women dressed as the company's male executives and put on a show for the staff. The managers for a day included (front from left) Lucille Wiland, Merle Cotton and Betty Wilson; (back from left) Bernice Stein, Sylvia Perry and Betty Womack.

Photos of their faces appeared in a full-page ad along with managers-for-a-day Helen Daniel, Home Center at Sixth and Main streets; Verna Avance, downstairs; Gussie Vandiver, men's store, whose male manager had just retired; Edith Kaucher, street floor; Alvina Kober, accessories; and Rose Matthews, ready-wear. Billie Carter, children's department manager, missed the photo shoot.

The idea of women taking over on Leap Year Day didn't originate with Pfeifers. Petticoat rule was a joke around the country in the 20th century. In February 1932 when Montgomery Ward & Co. had its female employees run the downtown Little Rock store, Georgia Bilheimer acted as general manager, assisted by a few other female employees -- and female customers.

Pfeifers' ads said their ladies had used intuition to select the sale specials. Among these was a 45-piece set of imported earthenware dinnerware, service for eight for $8.88.

But there was always something on sale at Pfeifers. If you waited until March 1, 1960, you could take your pick of Bogene bright vinyl plastic garment bags to dress up your closets for one-third off. The bags came in pink, turquoise, white or green.





