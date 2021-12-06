Shooting victim dies in Fordyce

FORDYCE -- A police officer discovered the body of a 19-year-old man who had been shot near the intersection of South Charlotte and Brown streets in Fordyce, according to an Arkansas State Police news release Sunday afternoon.

Trevaughn Walker was pronounced dead at the scene after a Fordyce officer found the body about 12:30 a.m., according to the release.

Local authorities contacted the state police to request that special agents from the Criminal Investigation Division lead the inquiry, the release states.

Agents worked through the early morning hours to document the crime scene, collect evidence and begin initial interviews with individuals who were believed to have information about the homicide.

Walker's body is being transported to the state Crime Laboratory, where the manner and cause of death will be determined, according to police.