Stuttgart event to aid rice growers' planning

The Arkansas County Extension Office will host an in-person and virtual meeting featuring updates on row rice production and soil fertility Thursday at the Rice Research and Extension Center in Stuttgart to help growers plan for 2022.

Registration for in-person attendees opens at 8 a.m.

The meeting will also be livestreamed via Zoom, with a recording to be posted for later viewing. There is no cost to attend. For in-person attendees, lunch will be served at noon. Continuing education units are available, according to a news release.

Registration is available for the online meeting at https://bit.ly/12-9-21-Rice-Meet.

Arkansas County Extension Staff Chairman Grant Beckwith and County Agriculture Agent Phil Horton will offer a county update.

Jarrod Hardke, extension rice agronomist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, will provide an update on row rice production.

"Row rice has become a hot topic among growers here in Arkansas, and our producers are hungry for information on how to make the most of this technique," Beckwith said. "Dr. Hardke has been at the front of this production style and will offer his insights on its use over the last few seasons."

Trent Roberts, associate professor and endowed chair in soil fertility research, will provide the soil fertility update.

"Fertility has always been a big part of a crop budget and the increase in fertilizer prices this year has made that percentage even bigger," Beckwith said. "Developing a fertility program for 2022 that takes into account the high prices and maintains crop yields is critical for the 2022 farming season bottom line. Dr. Roberts will be bringing recommendations for optimizing soil fertility for rice growers."

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact a local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.uada.edu.

