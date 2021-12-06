Troopers: Florida man fatally struck by SUV at I-440 ramp in North Little Rock

A 47-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle while trying to cross an Interstate 440 exit ramp in North Little Rock on Saturday evening, troopers said.

Biagio Festante, 47, of Lecanto, Fla. was crossing the exit ramp to U.S. 165 from I-440 east around 5:50 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The driver of a 2016 Ford Explorer attempted to swerve but struck the pedestrian with the front-right portion of the SUV, troopers said.

Festante was taken to UAMS Medical Center, where he later died, according to the report.

Early Sunday, an Iowa man was killed in a wreck on U.S. 65 in Boone County, troopers said.

Dennis Gene Visser, 68, of Sioux Center was driving a 2015 Ram truck south in front of a tractor-trailer when the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 a.m., according to a separate preliminary report from state police.

Visser attempted to make a U-turn to travel back to the north, troopers said. The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the truck, and struck its driver-side front-door area, the report states.

Troopers said two of the passengers in the truck, a 60-year-old man and a 62-year-old man, were injured and taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center.

Troopers described conditions at the time of both crashes as cloudy and dry.

At least 597 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.