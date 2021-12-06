Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County
Nov. 29
Emmanuel Kiprono Cheboson, 24, and Nitaya Cipriana Heath, 19, both of Fayetteville
Michael Ian Dwyer, 20, Winslow, and Latrisha Dawn Nelson, 18, Elkins
Ian Charles Estes, 37, and Kristi Lee Todd, 39, both of Fayetteville
Wesley Maddison, 45, and Theresa Taake Petersen, 49, both of Springdale
Kyle Lee Robinson, 34, and Jessica Lynn Holiday, 31, both of West Fork
Luke Owen Stadler, 26, and Christina Marie Overton, 24, both of West Fork
Calvin F. J.E. Van Velzen, 30, and Jennifer Itzel Artiga, 29, both of Springdale
Nov. 30
William Tate Bagwell, 28, and Kristin Nichol Grimsley, 30, both of Fayetteville
James Francis Burgin, 43, and Ashlyn Marie Sullivan, 26, both of Fayetteville
Diego Hermes Garcia, 24, and Stephanie Joana Figueroa, 24, both of Springdale
Michael Earl Neighbors, 52, and Jayci Catherine Stone, 37, both of Fayetteville
Dec. 1
Jonathan Mark Andrews, 35, and Keerthana Vidya Lakshmi Balashanmuganandam, 28, both of Lawrence, Kan.
Drew David Bond, 31, Homewood, Ill., and Catheryn Ann Wynn, 36, Beecher, Ill.
Jason Dean Gremard, 45, and Lynsi Renee Graham, 37, both of Fayetteville
Richard Steven Krumhansl, 71, and Julia Maria Reyes Santiago, 57, both of Springdale
Jason Adam Leach, 46, and Patricia May Gonzales, 38, both of Springdale
Brett Thomas Little, 34, and Danielle Loraine Hall, 33, both of Girard, Kan.