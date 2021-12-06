Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Nov. 29

Emmanuel Kiprono Cheboson, 24, and Nitaya Cipriana Heath, 19, both of Fayetteville

Michael Ian Dwyer, 20, Winslow, and Latrisha Dawn Nelson, 18, Elkins

Ian Charles Estes, 37, and Kristi Lee Todd, 39, both of Fayetteville

Wesley Maddison, 45, and Theresa Taake Petersen, 49, both of Springdale

Kyle Lee Robinson, 34, and Jessica Lynn Holiday, 31, both of West Fork

Luke Owen Stadler, 26, and Christina Marie Overton, 24, both of West Fork

Calvin F. J.E. Van Velzen, 30, and Jennifer Itzel Artiga, 29, both of Springdale

Nov. 30

William Tate Bagwell, 28, and Kristin Nichol Grimsley, 30, both of Fayetteville

James Francis Burgin, 43, and Ashlyn Marie Sullivan, 26, both of Fayetteville

Diego Hermes Garcia, 24, and Stephanie Joana Figueroa, 24, both of Springdale

Michael Earl Neighbors, 52, and Jayci Catherine Stone, 37, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 1

Jonathan Mark Andrews, 35, and Keerthana Vidya Lakshmi Balashanmuganandam, 28, both of Lawrence, Kan.

Drew David Bond, 31, Homewood, Ill., and Catheryn Ann Wynn, 36, Beecher, Ill.

Jason Dean Gremard, 45, and Lynsi Renee Graham, 37, both of Fayetteville

Richard Steven Krumhansl, 71, and Julia Maria Reyes Santiago, 57, both of Springdale

Jason Adam Leach, 46, and Patricia May Gonzales, 38, both of Springdale

Brett Thomas Little, 34, and Danielle Loraine Hall, 33, both of Girard, Kan.