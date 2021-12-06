Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Nov. 22

Flying Burrito

7022 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 5, Springdale

Critical violations: Can opener knife is dirty.

Noncritical violations: The warewashing machine will not finish a cycle without stopping. The hand washing sink is draining slowly. The walk-in cooler has very little light. Ensure lighting has enough intensity to light the entire room and remove shadows.

Golden Corral

4507 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Lamps located above food in buffet lack cleaning.

Shiloh Express

3427 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: In food preparation area, in white refrigerator cardboard box with raw eggs is stored above a cardboard box with packaged American cheese. In walk-in cooler, packaged raw eggs are stored above container with milk.

Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.

Tacos 4 Life

1210 JTL Parkway, Springdale

Critical violations: At the dish room hand washing sink, there was not soap available for washing hands. Outdated raw chicken in the walk-in cooler, date expired 11/21/2021.

Noncritical violations: None

Nov. 23

Bolder Coffee

1025 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Containers of yogurt in self-serve display temping at 60 degrees.

Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths stored in sanitizer solution that was at or near a concentration of 0 ppm. Test strips for quat solutions have been wet in the past and did not correctly read sanitizer level. No other test strips available. No employee is currently certified as a food protection manager.

Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant

861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Observed employee drinks with no lids on top of the ice machine. Several bottles in the kitchen, bar and warewashing area were not labeled. No heat test strips or dish-temp plate for the bar dishwasher. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.

Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi

643 N. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two containers of sushi rice (74 and 76 degrees) in back food preparation area lack discard time marking.

Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wrist watch and a bracelet. One of the two bar ice scoop handles is stored handle downward in ice storage bin. Walk-in refrigerator fan shrouds lack cleaning. Employee toilet room door is open.

La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant

2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Thawing bags of raw chicken are stored in one side of two compartment sink and two containers of raw ground beef in the other compartment are submerged in water that is not running.

Mama Z's Cafe

357 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale

Critical violations: Bare hand contact with lettuce during preparation. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice.

Noncritical violations: None

Penguin Ed's B and B Barbeque

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

Springdale Parks & Recreation

1906 Cambridge St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The food manager has not taken a food safety course. It is required for a person in charge to complete a food safety course for managers.

Wendy's

2000 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

Critical violations: The frosty machines are holding the milk products at 46 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

Zaxby's Restaurant

1670 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No retail food permit posted and copy in the manager's office expired 8-31- 2021.

Nov. 24

East Side Grill

1838 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Bartender sliced limes with bare hands. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice.

Noncritical violations: Ceiling areas surrounding ceiling vent shrouds lack cleaning.

La Huerta

1860 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes and pico del gallo internal storage temperature in flip top refrigerator are 50-51 degrees. Flip top refrigerator is not maintaining maximum 41 degrees food temperature.

Noncritical violations: None

Paradise Valley Athletic Club

3728 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Food employee handled toasted hamburger bun with bare hand.

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wrist watch. Food manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Nov. 22 -- Arkansas Children's Northwest, 2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Pace of the Ozarks, 813 Founders Park Drive East, Suite 107, Springdale

Nov. 23 -- Best Frickin Chicken In Town-Food Truck, 3198 N. Malinda Drive, Fayetteville; CMG Ventures, 2901 E. Zion Road, Suite 12, Fayetteville; El Esquimal, 400 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Guido's Pizza, 363-B Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown; Insomnia Cookies, 609 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville; Lincoln Quick-A-Way, 208 U.S. 62 West, Lincoln; Supermercado La Estrella, 402 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale