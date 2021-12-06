Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Nov. 22
Flying Burrito
7022 W. Sunset Ave., Suite 5, Springdale
Critical violations: Can opener knife is dirty.
Noncritical violations: The warewashing machine will not finish a cycle without stopping. The hand washing sink is draining slowly. The walk-in cooler has very little light. Ensure lighting has enough intensity to light the entire room and remove shadows.
Golden Corral
4507 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Lamps located above food in buffet lack cleaning.
Shiloh Express
3427 S. Thompson St., Springdale
Critical violations: In food preparation area, in white refrigerator cardboard box with raw eggs is stored above a cardboard box with packaged American cheese. In walk-in cooler, packaged raw eggs are stored above container with milk.
Noncritical violations: Food manager certification through an accredited program has not been attained.
Tacos 4 Life
1210 JTL Parkway, Springdale
Critical violations: At the dish room hand washing sink, there was not soap available for washing hands. Outdated raw chicken in the walk-in cooler, date expired 11/21/2021.
Noncritical violations: None
Nov. 23
Bolder Coffee
1025 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville
Critical violations: Containers of yogurt in self-serve display temping at 60 degrees.
Noncritical violations: Wiping cloths stored in sanitizer solution that was at or near a concentration of 0 ppm. Test strips for quat solutions have been wet in the past and did not correctly read sanitizer level. No other test strips available. No employee is currently certified as a food protection manager.
Gabriela's Mexican Restaurant
861 E. Heritage Parkway, Prairie Grove
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Observed employee drinks with no lids on top of the ice machine. Several bottles in the kitchen, bar and warewashing area were not labeled. No heat test strips or dish-temp plate for the bar dishwasher. The facility does not have documentation of a certified food manager.
Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi
643 N. Van Asche Drive, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Two containers of sushi rice (74 and 76 degrees) in back food preparation area lack discard time marking.
Noncritical violations: One food employee is wearing a wrist watch and a bracelet. One of the two bar ice scoop handles is stored handle downward in ice storage bin. Walk-in refrigerator fan shrouds lack cleaning. Employee toilet room door is open.
La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant
2901 E. Zion Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Thawing bags of raw chicken are stored in one side of two compartment sink and two containers of raw ground beef in the other compartment are submerged in water that is not running.
Mama Z's Cafe
357 W. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Springdale
Critical violations: Bare hand contact with lettuce during preparation. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice.
Noncritical violations: None
Penguin Ed's B and B Barbeque
230 S. East St., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: Manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.
Springdale Parks & Recreation
1906 Cambridge St., Springdale
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: The food manager has not taken a food safety course. It is required for a person in charge to complete a food safety course for managers.
Wendy's
2000 S. Pleasant St., Springdale
Critical violations: The frosty machines are holding the milk products at 46 degrees. Temperature control for safety foods shall be held at 41 degrees or below.
Noncritical violations: None
Zaxby's Restaurant
1670 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville
Critical violations: None
Noncritical violations: No retail food permit posted and copy in the manager's office expired 8-31- 2021.
Nov. 24
East Side Grill
1838 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Bartender sliced limes with bare hands. No bare hand contact with exposed, ready-to-eat food or ice.
Noncritical violations: Ceiling areas surrounding ceiling vent shrouds lack cleaning.
La Huerta
1860 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes and pico del gallo internal storage temperature in flip top refrigerator are 50-51 degrees. Flip top refrigerator is not maintaining maximum 41 degrees food temperature.
Noncritical violations: None
Paradise Valley Athletic Club
3728 Old Missouri Road, Fayetteville
Critical violations: Food employee handled toasted hamburger bun with bare hand.
Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wrist watch. Food manager lacks food manager certification through an accredited program.
The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:
Nov. 22 -- Arkansas Children's Northwest, 2601 Gene George Blvd., Springdale; Pace of the Ozarks, 813 Founders Park Drive East, Suite 107, Springdale
Nov. 23 -- Best Frickin Chicken In Town-Food Truck, 3198 N. Malinda Drive, Fayetteville; CMG Ventures, 2901 E. Zion Road, Suite 12, Fayetteville; El Esquimal, 400 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale; Guido's Pizza, 363-B Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown; Insomnia Cookies, 609 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville; Lincoln Quick-A-Way, 208 U.S. 62 West, Lincoln; Supermercado La Estrella, 402 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale