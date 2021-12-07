12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Brown Butter-Bourbon Chocolate Chip Bars





Christmas cookies don't get much easier than bars. Almost any drop cookie can be turned into a bar, including the always-popular chocolate chip.

Brown butter and bourbon give these chocolate chip bar cookies richness and depth.

Brown Butter-Bourbon Chocolate Chip Bars

1 cup butter

1 cup packed brown sugar

¾ cup granulated sugar

3 eggs, at room temperature

1 tablespoon bourbon

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 ½ cups semisweet or dark chocolate chips

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with parchment paper, leaving overhang on two opposite sides.

In a small saucepan over medium-low heat, melt the butter. Once the butter has melted, increase heat to medium to medium-high and cook, stirring frequently until butter foams. Once foamy, watching carefully, continue cooking and stirring, just until butter turns from yellow to golden and has a nutty aroma and the milk solids are golden brown and starting to settle in the bottom of the pan. Immediately remove from heat and pour butter into a heat-safe bowl. Let cool slightly, then stir in the brown sugar, followed by the granulated sugar. Stir in eggs, one at a time, mixing well between each addition. Stir in the bourbon and vanilla.

In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, salt and baking powder. Add flour mixture to butter mixture and stir until moistened with a few streaks remaining. Fold in chocolate chips. Transfer batter to the prepared pan and smooth top with a rubber spatula. Bake 25 minutes or until a wooden pick inserted near the center comes out mostly clean. Cool completely in pan.

Once cool, using the parchment overhang, lift bars from pan and cut into squares.

Recipe adapted from "The Cookie Book: Decadent Bites for Every Occasion" by Rebecca Firth



