12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Chocolate Snow Cap Cookies





The marshmallow tops on these chocolate cookies create the appearance of snow-capped hills and the addition of graham cracker crumbs gives the cookies a slight s'mores flavor.

Chocolate Snow Cap Cookies

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup cocoa powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup finely crushed graham cracker crumbs

½ cup butter (1 stick), at room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

1 egg

½ cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

15 to 20 large marshmallows, cut in half crosswise

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line 2 or 3 baking sheets with parchment paper or nonstick baking mats. Set aside.

In a large bowl, sift together flour, cocoa, baking soda and salt. Stir in graham cracker crumbs, mixing thoroughly. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat butter and sugar on medium-high speed until pale and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Reduce speed to medium-low and add egg, milk and vanilla; mix thoroughly. Add flour mixture, ½ cup at a time, mixing well after each addition.

Drop dough by large rounded tablespoons, spaced 2 inches apart, on prepared baking sheets. Bake, rotating sheets half way through, 8 to 10 minutes, or until cookies are firm. Remove baking sheets from oven, press a marshmallow half on top of each cookie, and return sheets to oven and bake until marshmallows begin to melt, about 2 minutes. Cool on cookie sheets on wire racks.

Cookies will keep in an airtight container for several days.

Makes 30 to 40 cookies.



