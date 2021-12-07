12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Cinnamon-Orange Sugar Cookies





A sprinkle of coarse sugar gives these subtly flavored sugar cookies a festive sparkle and crunch. They can be cut into any shape desired.

Cinnamon-Orange Sugar Cookies

1 cup butter, softened

2 tablespoons loosely packed finely grated orange zest (we used a Microplane brand zester)

¾ cup confectioners' sugar, sifted

2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

¼ teaspoon baking powder

Pinch salt

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons coarse sugar such as sparkling sugar or sanding sugar

In a mixing bowl, beat butter and orange zest with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add confectioners' sugar and beat until well blended.

In a separate bowl whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg. Gradually add flour mixture to butter mixture. Dough will be crumbly. Continue mixing until the mixture holds together when you pinch it with your fingers. Divide dough in half and press each portion into a disc. Roll each portion between two sheets of wax paper to ¼-inch thick. Transfer to a baking sheet and refrigerate 1 hour to 24 hours.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper.

Working with 1 portion of dough at a time, cut dough into desired shapes using a cookie cutter or a sharp knife. Re-roll scraps once. Sprinkle cookies evenly with the coarse sugar.

Bake 12 minutes or until lightly browned around the edges. Cool on baking sheets for several minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container.

Makes about 3 dozen (2-inch) cookies.



