12 Days of Christmas Cookies: Gingerdoodles





We can't speak for Santa, but this mash-up of Snickerdoodles and Gingersnaps is one of our favorites. We like the name Gingerdoodles, but you could call them Snickersnaps, Gingersnickers or Doodlesnaps, if you like.

Gingerdoodles

For the snickerdoodle dough:

½ cup shortening

¾ cup granulated sugar, divided use

1 egg

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

For the gingersnap dough:

¾ cup shortening

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ cup molasses

1 egg

1 teaspoon very finely minced fresh ginger

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

¼ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground ginger

For rolling:

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

To make the snickerdoodle dough:

In a large mixing bowl, cream together shortening and sugar. Add the egg and vanilla and mix well.

In a separate bowl, whisk or sift together the flour, baking soda, salt, cream of tartar and cinnamon.

Add flour mixture to egg mixture, beating until combined. Dough will be a little crumbly.

To make the gingersnap dough:

In a mixing bowl, beat shortening and sugar with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add the molasses, egg and minced ginger and beat until well combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, salt and ground ginger. Add to egg mixture and mix until thoroughly combined. Dough will be a little crumbly.

Doughs can be refrigerated up to 24 hours at this point. (Let chilled dough stand at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes before shaping and baking.)

To assemble and bake:

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease baking sheets or line with parchment paper; set aside.

In a small, shallow dish, combine the ¼ cup granulated sugar with the 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon and ½ teaspoon ground ginger.

Pinch off about 1 teaspoon of each dough and roll or lightly knead doughs together into a ball. Roll ball in sugar-cinnamon-ginger. Repeat with remaining dough. Place balls 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown around the edges and crinkly on top. Cool cookies on baking sheets for 2 minutes, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely.

Makes about 48 cookies.

Recipe adapted from ayearofcookies.blogspot.com and buddingbaketress.blogspot.com



