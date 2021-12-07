Arkansas native to perform with George Strait in North Little Rock in March

Arkansas native Justin Moore will join country musician George Strait, during his 'Strait to the Natural State' concert in North Little Rock, according to a news release from Simmons Bank Arena.

Moore, originally from Poyen, will join Strait as a special guest during the Friday March 18 concert, according to the release.

Platinum Tickets are available, though all other tickets are sold out, said Jana DeGeorge, director of marketing. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or at the arena.

Prices range from $79 to $229 plus applicable service charges, according to the arena website.











