Arkansas veteran recalls attack on Pearl Harbor

PEARCY -- The memory of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, still resonates for U.S. Navy veteran William "Bill" Chase, 80 years later.

Chase, now 97, recalls he was sick with the measles the day the bombs began falling on the port in Hawaii.

"I was in the hospital on Sunday morning. I was pretty well over the measles," Chase said. "I was waiting to be reassigned. We just got through with breakfast. There were several people still in the hospital, about 12 to 14, and just about getting through."

At first, he thought it was planes from Hickam Field on morning maneuvers, Chase said.

"Then here comes the nurse and she said, 'This is real. They're not just playing out there today. This is real. This is war.' And she got all of us out of the ward. By that time, there was a lot of noise, a lot of smoke, a lot of fire. She got us up closer to the front of the hospital there, where we'd be safe.

"Being an Arkansas farm boy, I didn't know. After an hour or two, I got scared. After the first dive bombings came the high-altitude bombers. I don't remember how many of those there were, over 100 I think. They were flying just above our scope of anti-aircraft. They knew how far ours would reach. They had done a good job on what they had planned to do there."

Chase said the sky was "just nearly blacked over with anti-aircraft fire. Their planes were sitting just high enough where we couldn't touch them. They unloaded all their bombs and tore up a lot of stuff."

"Then, they put us out to do some work outside for about 30 minutes. By that time, they had a truck out there to take us to the receiving ship. A big building that houses personnel. We got over there a little later in the day. They told all the sailors and Marines ... to store our bags and go with them."

Chase said at that time all able-bodied men were dispersed to various areas to fill in depleted ranks on ships and to help with rescue efforts in the harbor.

"They assigned several of us sailors and put us on captain boats from different battleships. They'd go out and pick up people. The water was covered with oil and burning," he said. "You'd go out and think you were getting someone and it was only a part of an arm. Some of them were alive. They'd take them to the receiving ship and load them on a transportation to the hospital. That went on pretty late into the night."

For the next few weeks, Chase pulled guard duty, watching over a cold storage area to keep food supplies from being looted.

On Dec 23, a chief petty officer "stopped me and asked me what I was doing. I told him I was supposed to be on the Lexington. He said a few bad words and said, 'You better get on here. We're going to be gone here in 30 minutes.'"

Chase boarded the USS Kaula (AG-33), a fruit carrier ship converted into a military cargo ship.

"It was a good thing I got on the Kaula because if I had gotten on the Lexington I wouldn't be here today," he said.

The Lexington was attacked and sunk May 8, 1942, at the Battle of Coral Sea with a loss of 216 men.

Chase spent several months aboard the Kaula, working in the engine room as an electrician mate 1st class. The ship delivered supplies to several of the Hawaiian islands and to Midway Island.

During his time on the ship, he was told it was attacked more than once by Japanese submarines. Fortunately, its flat bottom saved it, as the torpedoes passed beneath.

"I tell you what. If you knocked a hole in it. It's gone," Chase recalled, noting he was glad to finally get off the ship.

After departing the Kaula, Chase was assigned to Midway Island, helping rebuild after the June 1942 attack. After serving 11 months there he was transferred back to Pearl Harbor where he was part of a unit that loaded supplies on ships. Then, after serving a total of five years in the Navy, he returned home to Garland County.

Chase met his wife on Oct. 24, 1944, "the day I got back," he said, and was married Nov. 18.

"She's led me around by the nose ever since," he joked.

Once home, Chase operated a successful salvage yard and is now enjoying his retirement years as "chief cook and dishwasher," he joked, noting he cooks breakfast and does the dishes every morning.

Chase says he used to attend a Pearl Harbor Day in Little Rock, but has not been able to attend in several years. He said he is unaware if any of the survivors he knew are still alive.

U.S. Navy via AP In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oahu, Hawaii.

