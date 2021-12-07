Sections
Arkansas volleyball to face UNLV in NIVC quarterfinals

by Paul Boyd | Today at 9:47 a.m.
Arkansas head coach Jason Watson reacts on Saturday, August 28, 2021 during a volleyball game at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

The University of Arkansas will continue its postseason title when it takes on UNLV in the third round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships at 6 tonight in El Paso, Texas.

UNLV (25-9) advanced with a five-set win over Arizona and it will square off with Arkansas with a spot in the semifinals on the line. This is the third time since 2018 that the Rebels have been in the NIVC, reaching the semifinals in 2018.

Arkansas (20-10) notched its first postseason victory since 2005, sweeping Stephen F. Austin 3-0 on Saturday evening on the Lady Jacks' home court in Nacogdoches, Texas. It was the Razorbacks' first postseason appearance in eight years and they held the Lady Jacks a .072 hitting efficiency to notch their 20th win -- the most in a season since 2012.

Junior outside hitter Jill Gillen, an All-SEC selection, registered a team-best 15 kills and 11 digs -- her eighth double-double of the season.

The Arkansas-UNLV winner would face the Texas-El Paso-Weber State winner in the tournament semifinals. Valparaiso takes on Evansville and North Florida faces Connecticut in the other two quarterfinals.

