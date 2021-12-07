ARTSpace on Main Live@5 event features singer-songwriter Jeter

On a misty Friday evening with Christmas lights adorning downtown Pine Bluff, Live@5 convened on the back patio of the ARTSpace on Main. December's musical entertainment was a familiar face, Billy Jeter, who has performed for audiences several years at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas concert series.

A former longtime resident of Wabbaseka, Jeter now resides in Little Rock where he makes regular appearances in well-known watering holes such as the Whitewater Tavern, the Railyard and Stickyz. He also opened for Amy Helm on Oct. 23 at the Levon Helm Jubilee in Marvell.

The outdoor gathering at 623 Main St. featured Jeter and his ensemble: Donnie Ramsey on drums, Wightman Harris on bass and Perry Israel on lead guitar.

An accomplished singer-songwriter, Jeter has recorded four albums during his career. He played both rhythm and resonator guitars Friday evening as well as breaking out the washboard for a New Orleans zydeco favorite, "Hey Pocky Way."

The group played 19 songs from folk, blues and Americana genres.

The first hour was made up of all original compositions including "Midnight Train" inspired by the tragedy of his mother's 2016 death from her car being struck by a train crossing the tracks in Wabbaseka.

The latter half of the program included covers from Bob Dylan to the Grateful Dead. As always, he ended the performance with his popular song "Burn It Down."

Live@5 occurs from 5-7 p.m. on the first Friday of every month except January. With nearly 20 consecutive years in existence, it is one of the longest running programs sponsored by the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

OTHER ASC EVENTS

"We have quite a bit going on in December," said Shakeelah Rahmaan, the center's education program director.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Friday, the Delta Rhythm and Bayous Alliance will host a book signing by Blues artist Bobby Rush for his new autobiography, "I Ain't Studdin' Ya." Running until 9 p.m., the evening will include live music and a special art exhibit.

From 1-3 p.m. Saturday, the Arts & Science Center will host the Family FunDay, where it facilitate activities with staff of outside guests presenting programs on certain themes, according to Rahmaan.

She elaborated how this month they are offering a nutritious cooking class in the center's creative lab.

"That Saturday will also include a yoga class in our Loft Gallery as well as a lamp working workshop downstairs in the ARTSpace," she said.

The lamp class utilizes oxygen and acetylene torches to melt and mold glass into artistic, miniature sculptures.

Topping off the month, at 7 p.m. Dec. 17-18, ASC's the center's Catherine M. Bellamy Theatre will host a live, Christmas double-feature, theatrical performance of "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "A Seussified Christmas Carol." There will also be a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee on Dec. 19.

The ARTSpace loft gallery is displaying the photography of artist Thomas Harris, a University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff senior, while the downstairs gallery is showing a collection of works by various artists from around the region.