Bicycles make the best gifts for children

With apologies to ponies, the alpha of kids’ Christmas gifts has always been the new bike. Nothing else compares. Kids seeing a new bike beside the Christmas tree with a bow on it go as berserk as a “Price is Right” contestant winning a Showcase Showdown. It’s the reason for the whole season.

What is it about the bike that’s so exciting? It’s not the most expensive gift, the most high tech or the flashiest.

Rather, a bike is such a great gift for a child because it’s one of the most life transforming. It offers freedom and experiences that transport a young person mentally and physically to new places. The bike demonstrates a parent’s trust and encourages kids to expand their horizons. It’s an open-ended ticket to ride.

Choosing the right (or wrong) bike for a young person can make a big difference in the quality of experience that bike brings. Here are a few tips for anyone considering buying a bike for a kid.

First, don’t wait around. Bikes are in short supply during pandemic-related supply chain snags. You may not find what you want at the last minute.

Start by visiting at least one local bike shop. Northwest Arkansas boasts many wonderful bike shops, which offer models and repair services that big-box or online retailers lack. The staff at any of these shops can walk you through which bikes will best fit your kid’s age, experience and riding needs.

Bike shop brands do cost more upfront, but usually last longer and require less maintenance. Kids’ bikes at big-box retailers are often very heavy and use cheaper components that will fail faster and ruin the riding experience.

If cost is an issue, consider a used bike. Last Christmas, I spent about $100 apiece on used Giant brand bikes for my kids. After cleaning and polishing the frames and wheels, the kids were none the wiser. And the bikes have held up great.

Some shops also offer programs that allow you to trade in your kid’s bike toward the purchase of a larger bike once your kid outgrows the first one. Yet another option may be Pedal it Forward NWA, a local nonprofit that offers free refurbished bikes for those who need them. (Just don’t forget the helmet!)

However you choose to go about it, you’ll be giving a kid experiences and responsibilities when you put a bow on a bike. Giving the right bike allows a young person to explore, to grow and to fall in love with cycling. That, more than their first bike, is guaranteed to last forever.

Dane Eifling is mobility coordinator for the city of Fayetteville. Opinions expressed are those of the author.



