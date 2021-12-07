Calendar 12-7-21

Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Tuesday, Dec. 7

Pearl Harbor Day to be

observed at Monticello

The Southeast Regional Veterans Fair and Pearl Harbor Day recognition ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)/American Legion Hall at Monticello. The veterans' clinic will begin at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be offered for $5 and include barbecue with drink. A chili cook-off contest (registration at: https://tinyurl.com/f8ccsjne) will kick off at 2 p.m., according to a news release. Dec. 7 is the 80th anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day. The free event brings the county, state and federal Veterans Affairs experts to the VFW Hall and will include veterans' claims and health eligibility assistance. DeWitt eighth-graders will interview veterans for their history class. Veterans or family members who'd like to be interviewed can register at https://tinyurl.com/6as9tcrw. Vendors may register at https://tinyurl.com/uy74fcdh.

Wednesday, Dec. 8

First Trinity to give away food

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 in a a drive thru event. Food will be given on a first come-first served basis until all food is distributed. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles while their food box is loaded, according to a news release. The monthly food event was changed from the first Wednesday to the second Wednesday for December only. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

Outreach distribution center opens

The Hurricane Hype Center, the 501C3 branch of New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, will open the Hurricane Outreach Distribution Center at 3319 S. Ohio. A ribbon cutting and walk-through will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The new 1,200-square-foot outreach center will offer food and various commodities to residents of Jefferson County and surrounding areas, according to a news release.

The Generator sets seminar

Pine Bluff business owners are invited to a workshop on the Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Certification program from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Generator, 435 S. Main St. Participants will hear how to increase opportunity for minority or women-owned businesses, according to the Generator's Facebook page. The Generator welcomes Arkansas Economic Development Commission Minority and Women-Owned Business Division and Arkansas PTAC (Procurement Technical Assistance Center) for the workshop. Light lunch will be served. Registration is required and seating is limited. Registration is available at https://forms.gle/KwYLF2nGHagvcWgFA.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.