Chamber announces interim director

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors named Jennifer Kline as interim chamber director.

Kline has been the Chamber's events and marketing manager since January. Before taking off some time to raise her three children, Kline previously worked at the Chamber/Economic Development Alliance for Jefferson County six years. Her roles included director of communications/business retention and expansion.

The previous Chamber director, Ulanda Arnett, accepted a director's position in Northwest Arkansas to be closer to her children, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Kline says she is excited to hit the ground running with this new challenge and looks forward to working with the local business community.

For Chamber questions or concerns, email Jennifer Kline at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Circuit clerk's office to close Friday

The Jefferson County circuit clerk's office will be closed Friday due to renovations that require moving office equipment and furniture. The circuit clerk's office will reopen Monday, according to a news release.

A&P finance panel to meet Monday

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Finance Committee will meet at noon Monday at the offices of the A&P Commission, located at The ARTSpace, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes A&P financials, Civic Auditorium Complex Commission (CACC) financials, marketing committee and the 2022 meeting calendar.

Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Community board scheduled to meet

The Pine Bluff Jefferson County Economic Development Commission/Central Delta Community Action Agency (PBJCEOC/CDCAA) board of directors will meet. The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at 200 Main St. at Rison, according to a news release.

To join the meeting virtually, the link is https://pbjceoc3cx.3cx.us/meet/6480936a9e68dd91ea4b8c9c58224dc9d33dbf3a from Chrome or Firefox, or dial 8706194083, PIN: 4713133.

Details: (870) 536-0046, ext. 108.

SEARK to discuss fall graduation list

The Southeast Arkansas College board of rrustees will hold a special session from 10-10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 via Zoom. The purpose is to approve the fall 2021 graduates, according to a news release.

Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, at SEARK@SEABROOK Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. The ceremony will be attended by students and staff in-person and live streamed for family and friends to view. Covid-19 protocols will be in place and everyone will be required to wear masks, according to a news release.

Details: https://www.seark.edu.