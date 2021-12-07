Egyptian geese focus of study

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is working with the University of Arkansas’s Cooperative Wildlife Research Unit to study the recent increase in nonnative Egyptian Geese in Arkansas.

The species, once popular in zoos and aviaries, has escaped and formed wild populations in many states, including portions of Arkansas.

Sightings should be reported to the Egyptian Goose Research Project at pmm005@uark.edu and cr065@uark.edu.

The Egyptian goose is an invasive species of waterfowl, which is native to central and southern Africa. The species has a beige chest and dark brown, dark orange, black, and white feathers on its back. Distinctive dark brown patches surround its eyes. The beak is pink on top and black on the bottom.

So far, the species has been seen in Northwest Arkansas and the Arkansas River Valley. They have the potential to devastate crop species and compete with native waterfowl for resources. The species can become very aggressive and chase native waterfowl and wildlife from their habitats.

Egyptian geese have potential to spread disease because they often live and breed near commercial poultry and wild waterfowl.

Game and Fish is working with the Cooperative Wildlife Unit on this project to track and determine the current range, and expansion of Arkansas’s nonnative Egyptian Goose population and to gain insight on the species’ impacts to water quality and waterfowl habitat.













