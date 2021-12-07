ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ESSE Purse Museum exhibits nesting dolls





This week in Arkansas entertainment, events and the arts:

Nesting dolls

"Worlds Within," the second portion of ESSE Purse Museum's three-part temporary exhibit, "The Collector's Series," opens today at the museum, 1510 Main St., Little Rock. The exhibition, up through Jan. 9, provides an introduction to matryoshki, also known as nesting dolls. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission is $10, $8 for students, senior citizens (60-plus) and military. Call (501) 916-9022 or visit essepursemuseum.com.

'Art of a Live Show'

Musician Damen Tolbert, a faculty member at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, will lead the Arkansas Arts Council's next virtual GetSmART! workshop, "The Art of a Live Show," covering how to put together a successful, live-music event, 10 a.m.-noon Monday. "Admission" is free; advance registration is required, at bit.ly/3nMHyx8. For more information, call (501) 324-9349, email scarlet.sims@arkansas.gov or visit arkansasarts.org.

'Our Town' auditions

Argenta Community Theater, 405 Main Street, North Little Rock, will hold auditions, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 6-8 p.m. Sunday for "Our Town" by Thornton Wilder. Auditions will consist of readings from the script; director Ben Grimes recommends reading the play and becoming familiar with the character(s) for whom you plan to try out. Sides (pages from the script) will be available at the audition. Parts are available for actors of all ages; the theater seeks a diverse ensemble of actors of all races, ethnicities, genders and ages. A list of characters, including age ranges, is available at argentacommunitytheater.org/auditions.

Most roles will be part of the ensemble and some actors will play multiple characters. Production dates, March 9-19, include three daytime student matinees. All cast members must be fully vaccinated before rehearsals begin, unless they are not otherwise eligible to be vaccinated.

Email casting@argentacommunitytheater.org to request an audition appointment. Walk-ins will be seen after those who have a scheduled appointment.

Sponsors sought

The Arkansas Marching Arts Association seeks sponsorships for its 2022 indoor marching season, which starts in February.

The association will host six competitions with public schools around the state, including a two-day championship in April. Students can compete against one another and showcase their skills both to the different schools and to judges with years of marching band experience. Sponsorships help provide lodging and transportation of judges from other states.

There are four sponsorship levels: platinum ($500-plus), gold ($250), silver ($150) and bronze ($100). The association will list sponsor business as supporting music in schools and the organization's efforts to enrich the state's fine arts program on various promotional materials. Visit armarchingarts.org/about or email jreynolds@armarchingarts.org.



