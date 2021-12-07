Follow live: No. 12 Arkansas hosts UNC-Charlotte

11:52, 1H - Arkansas 14, Charlotte 13

The 49ers will be at the line for one shot with a chance to tie the game when play resumes. Charlotte's Jared Garcia shot faked Stanley Umude off the floor then drew contact and made a layup prior to the break.

Arkansas is 6 of 17 from the floor and has seven offensive rebounds early on but only six points to show for them. The 49ers are 5 of 10 shooting and 1 of 4 from three-point range.

Jaylin Williams added a pair of layups moments ago, one after grabbing his own miss and the other assisted by Chris Lykes. That is the Razorbacks' lone assist so far.

Austin Butler leads Charlotte with five points.

15:24, 1H - Arkansas 8, Charlotte 7

The last time we spoke to Eric Musselman, he said at least once per game JD Notae will rip an opposing team's guard high on the perimeter and it will lead to an Arkansas score. It just happened for the first time tonight.

He picked Charlotte's Austin Butler then Chris Lykes dove on the floor and tipped the loose ball to Au'Diese Toney, who then added a layup through contact. The score gave the Razorbacks an 8-7 at the under-16 timeout.

Notae already has 2 steals, giving him at least 2 in every game this season. He also knocked down a rare off-the-dribble three from the left wing. The hit moved him to 2 of 14 on such shots this season.

Connor Vanover followed a missed shot and put it back in for his first bucket of the game.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Davonte Davis, Au'Diese Toney, Jaylin Williams and Connor Vanover.

Davis is coming off his best game of the season against Arkansas-Little Rock. He scored 16 points (8 of 9 inside the arc) and had a career-high seven assists. Davis is averaging five assists per game in the last three outings.

Toney is putting up 17 points per game in December and has made 12 of 14 shots inside the arc. He knocked down his lone three-pointer, as well. Toney has scored in double figures in six consecutive games.

Williams enters tonight as Arkansas’ assists leader (34) and its best defensive rebounder, grabbing 27.4% of available misses when on the floor, per KenPom. He has at least six defensive rebounds in each of the last five games.

The Razorbacks have allowed an offensive rebound on only 19.4% of opponents’ misses this season. That marks ranks fifth nationally and No. 1 among major-conference teams.

With a win, Arkansas would improve to 9-0 for the second straight season under Eric Musselman.

Charlotte's starters: Jahmir Young (6-1), Clyde Trapp (6-4), Austin Butler (6-5), Robert Braswell (6-7) and Aly Khalifa (6-11).

Young is the 49ers' star player and has the potential to be a handful for the Razorbacks. He has scored 20-plus points five times in seven games this season, including a season-high 26 points last weekend against George Washington.

He has four assists in each of the last three games and had nine to go with 25 points in the team’s win over USC Upstate on Nov. 12.

Trapp added a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double against George Washington and scored a career-high 24 points in a Nov. 22 loss to Toledo. He, too, has a pair of 20-plus point games this season and is the 49ers’ best defensive rebounder.

Young, who has taken 29.2% of the team’s shots when on the floor, and Trapp have combined to make 28 threes on 78 attempts (35.9%).

Khalifa, who is from Egypt, has multiple assists in 6 of 7 games this season, and had a season-high seven against Appalachian State in a road win. He finished with six assists last time out.

Charlotte, according to KenPom data, ranks 22nd nationally in free throw percentage (79.4), but its opponents have made 80.4% of their attempts at the line. The 49ers have knocked down 54.2% of their two-point looks, which ranks 61st in the country.