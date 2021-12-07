



Happy birthday (Dec. 7): You take quick, decisive action and win. The thrill of victory is addictive, and you'll keep making strong decisions to feed the streak. It's made sweeter by what it does for your team.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Initiate small talk. It will be interesting what you learn about people in a short conversation. It will be enough information to guide your social life, plus fun bonus facts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Return to an activity that once gave you a feeling of accomplishment. You'll succeed yet again — a confidence boost that translates into other parts of your life.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Someone thinks of you often and in a glowing light on a high pedestal. Don't worry about why you're up there; just make the most of it. From this heightened position, you can have a powerful positive influence.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You imagine people to have certain qualities because it's what you want. Maybe they will possess the quality because of your expectation. If not, chalk it up to a simple case of mistaken identity.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): To give something a name is to claim it. Try this with your feelings; it will help you process them. You'll create a bridge between emotion and thought, closing a gap that kept you from moving forward.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You're creating habits that align with the life you want, which is slightly different from the life you have in key ways. Since unconscious habits create reality, your work is repeating these habits until they're ingrained in you and automatic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Cosmic nudges won't tell you where to go — they'll happen when you're already headed that way, mid-pursuit, when you have some momentum, though not all you need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): A reorganization of your social sector is taking place, somewhat orchestrated by you purposefully, though you're also reacting to factors you had no control over.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may complete your tasks rather robotically today, though you're no robot. Robots don't fantasize as you do. While you go through the motions of the job, your head will be somewhere else entirely.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be relaxed. Be you. This is something you don't have to work at or compete for. It might feel like someone else is trying to be you, and if that is the case, there's nothing to worry about. You're the best at being you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): To create the mental space to do what you have to do, you need the physical space to be conducive to the work. You also need things to fit into your schedule. Handle the logistics, and your mindset will follow.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Somebody's going to win the game of chance. Most won't... Still, there will be a winner, and the hope that it could be you will lift you, as well as give an excited kind of hope to someone else.

COSMIC CALL TO THE STAND

Camouflage is a survival instinct to use sparingly. When there’s real danger, when the leaders have fragile egos or when you’re new to the rules, it makes sense. But no one needs to blend in all of the time. Today’s squares involving Mercury, Neptune, Mars and Jupiter call for standing up, asserting yourself and being known and seen.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “My birthday is July 6, 1969. For the last couple of years, I have been trying to figure out what I want to do with my life. I feel there is a purpose I need to fulfill but I haven’t found out what it is yet. Being a wife and mother is very rewarding but there is something missing.”

A: In astrology, life purpose is tied to the north node of your chart, which symbolizes your cutting edge for growth. When you’re moving in that direction, it feels risky, yet the quest brings you purpose and meaning. With your north node in Virgo, your destiny is serving others. You can do this by offering a skill to the world. You have many, though you may hardly even think of them as they are such a part of your daily routine. But think of how you might apply what you’ve learned in motherhood, from child rearing to feeding a family to keeping a certain young part of yourself alive in a sacred place separate from the many duties and responsibilities you’ve accepted in life. With Saturn close to your north node, the way you’ll make a difference will have something to do with distilling the experiential knowledge you’ve acquired into a form you can pass on to others.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The Apple TV+ series “Little Voice” is named after a song that came to Sara Bareilles in a dream. The Grammy winner proclaimed, “I am here to listen to this little voice,” and the song got shelved by executives only to blossom into a fuller project 15 years later. Bareilles was born when the moon was in Leo, the sign of entertainment. Natal Mars, Jupiter and Saturn in Virgo indicate a hard worker who strives for perfection.



