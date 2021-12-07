• Rachel Sillcocks, one of three co-owners of a San Francisco restaurant that considers itself "a safe space" for minorities and the LGBTQ community, apologized and called it a "teachable moment" after getting criticized on social media for refusing to serve three uniformed and armed police officers.

• Lindsay Hoyle, speaker of the British House of Commons, called for a police investigation after the Sunday Times reported that traces of cocaine had been found in 11 locations in Parliament accessible only to lawmakers, staff and journalists.

• Christian Clemons, a police lieutenant in Bessemer, Ala., said an officer was hospitalized after he was stabbed several times by a woman, who was later arrested, at a residence where he was sent to deal with a noise disturbance call.

• Adam Hoffner, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection division chief, said a Florida boater contacted authorities after he discovered a package containing 69 pounds of cocaine floating off Islamorada in the Upper Keys.

• Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis, two London police officers who took pictures of two slain sisters at a murder scene and posted them on social media, were each sentenced to 33 months in prison for what a judge called "appalling and inexplicable conduct."

• Cory Slaughter, 29, of Mableton, Ga., faces murder and other charges after police, responding to a domestic violence call, used a drone to find the suspect who was hiding in some nearby woods after officers found a woman who had been beaten to death with a hammer.

• Mary Rosborough, 31, of Chester, S.C., accused fatally shooting her 6 year-old son, saying she wanted to send him to heaven after they returned from a Thanksgiving Day deer hunt, was charged with murder, investigators said.

• David Barklage, 60, a Missouri Republican political consultant and lobbyist who pleaded guilty to under-reporting his income and failing to pay nearly $152,000 in federal taxes, was sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to pay his tax debt, authorities said.

• Olaf Scholz, the incoming chancellor of Germany, kept a campaign promise to apply gender equality in his new government by choosing eight males and eight females for his cabinet, opting for women in top posts, including the ministers of defense and interior as well as the country's top diplomat.