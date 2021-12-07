Apostates punished

Mike Masterson's Dec. 4 column on the evils of bullying, shunning, and punishing those who don't think or speak like the rest of us was spot-on. Having the freedom to think on our own, draw our own conclusions and act on them is a core right our Constitution guarantees.

I hope Mike has sent a copy of this column to the Republican leadership in Washington, considering their treatment of U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.

BILL FARRELL

Bella Vista

Curtail partisanship

The first thing to be said about the drawing of legislative districts is that both political parties have been gerrymandering for as long as we can remember. Both parties share blame. All we can do in our little corner of the world is to make our own state's process as fair as possible.

On Nov. 29 the Arkansas Board of Apportionment finalized the boundaries for new legislative districts. The board has only three members: the governor, the attorney general, and the secretary of state--all of the same party. Time was given for public reaction to the new plan, but only after a basic design had been determined.

With all of that said, however, does it strike you that something is more than a little wrong with entrusting this critical process to the three top leaders of the majority party? Do you think they might have been tempted to put their thumbs on the scale?

No arrangement can ever make this process completely fair, but surely we need to have a better system. Partisanship should be minimized. Unfortunately, it was too much to hope that the current Legislature would try to do better.

SANDY WYLIE

Bella Vista

Given liberty or death

It seems we have reached the point where cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled power brokers have been enabled to subvert the power and will of the people, usurping for themselves the reins of government. They have destroyed the engine of democracy, using it to raise themselves to unjust dominion over us. They have gone "all in" in the final chapter of their plan to completely destroy the principles of freedom and liberty guaranteed by this republic.

Shall we accept and bow to partisan political propaganda, a false perception of safety, and complete control of our existence, or live free? Fundamentally, when you don't live free, you are already pretty much dead. For free and independent people, in the absence of liberty, death is a blessing.

JEFF COOK

Springdale

Could have prevented

As a retired MD who practiced for over 30 years as a pediatrician, mostly in Arkansas, I feel blessed to have chosen a profession that had so many great outcomes; unfortunately I was involved in rare poor outcomes, including death. Those children will haunt me forever, along with the consoling of family members, testifying in court against perpetrators of horrific crimes, and watching their demise that was outside human control.

I have a daughter who was an ER doc for four years and went through the covid experience. She gave up her ER practice in a similar Southern state because of covid. She was told by hospital administration not to tell patients to get a vaccine, that this led to poor reviews, she was mostly understaffed and without supplies, etc. She has probably been involved in more deaths (thanks to covid) than I have in my 30 years. She has changed MD specialties.

Physicians are trained to look at treatments for disease, looking at side effects, and giving those treatments that have the best outcomes. What we have in the USA and especially in Arkansas is a government full of hypocrites who listen to selfish people and are afraid to make the tough choices to protect our citizens. Earlier, a mask mandate could have saved thousands of lives; vaccine mandates now would save thousands of lives and limit covid mutations. Our governor and attorney general instead are fighting the mandates, causing the disease to proliferate, probably mutating to a more dangerous virus. Instead of listening to science/medicine, it seems they listen to Fox News (which has a vaccine mandate) and the idea that you have a right to infect the people around you.

To all of our elected officials (Asa, Leslie, Tom, French, etc.) making these horrific decisions, I hope you are haunted when you realize the deaths that you could have prevented.

ANDY CONNAUGHTON

Vilonia

Grateful for columns

Thank you for sharing Mike Masterson's uncommonly wise take on current events and his common-sense suggestions on ways to cope in the storm of hate and despair we see in our country. Bless you!

JUDY SIPES SMITH

Jacksonville

Drowning us in mail

I think that I can speak for my fellow Arkansans as well as myself when I say that we are tired of the excessive junk mail soliciting donations to every conceivable charity. When you are getting something from the same charity weekly and often twice a week, something has to give.

My solution would be to limit charities to one discounted mailing annually. After that, if they want to send you something in the mail, let them pay the full freight. Drowning us in mail does not inspire us to give more, a lesson that they need to learn.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock