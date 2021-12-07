Library lines up month's events

From little ones to grown-ups, the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System has something for everyone in its lineup of December events at the main library, 600 S. Main St.

TODDLERS

Toddler Storytime is held Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10-10:30 a.m. Interactive storytime with blocks, songs, scarves and fingerplays will be offered, according to a news release.

Toddler Sensory Play is held Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interactive free play with games, blocks and crafts are available.

Homeschooler's Corner is held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2-3 p.m. This activity provides a chance for parents or caregivers to bring in their children to have quiet study time or to socialize with other parents and caregivers.

CHILDREN/TEENS

Afterschool Programs will be held for ages: 5-10 from 4-50 p.m. Wednesdays:

Dec. 8: Crafts: Tie-Dye Tile Coasters -- Youth can make tie-dye tile coasters as gifts.

Dec. 15: Perler Bead Art Create -- a keychain or magnet of a favorite book, movie or TV show character using Perler beads can be created.

TWEENS & TEENS

Programs will be held for ages: 11-17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesdays:

Dec. 7: "Stained Glass" Night Lights. Youth can make a faux "Stained Glass" nightlight to light up the night.

Dec. 14: S.T.E.A.M. - Binary Code Necklace or Bracelet. This is a computer science lesson and craft activity that will speak to a geeky heart. Teens can check out what it's all about.

ADULT PROGRAMS

Events are also planned for ages 18 and older.

Bingo is held Mondays from 1-2 p.m. Participants can play a few rounds of bingo and win a prize.

Adult Crafts are held on Mondays and Fridays from 2-3 p.m. Different crafts are planned twice a week throughout December.

Quilting Bee is planned for Friday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. - noon. Patrons should bring materials and work on personal projects while socializing with fellow quilters.

BookEnds Book Club will be held Friday, Dec. 17, from 1-2 p.m. For the next several months, participants will be reading/discussing Louise Penny's Inspector Gamache novels, her award-winning series about Chief Inspector Armand Gamache of the Surete du Quebec. The first book in the series is "Still Life" and the second is "A Fatal Grace." The library system has copies to be checked out.

ALL AGES

Family Night with Cookies & Carols will be held Thursday, Dec. 9, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. This is an event for all ages and families. "Come welcome the holidays with some cookies and a game of guess that Christmas carol/song. Space is Limited and registration is required," according to the news release.

A Patron Holiday Party will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30-7:30 pm. People are urged to come to the library and enjoy some food, drinks, crafts and get a picture taken with Santa.

Saturday Activities for all ages are planned for Dec. 11 and 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For those without a budget for a family portrait this holiday season, the library is offering the community a chance to have one free professional quality photograph taken. Space is limited so people must call and reserve a spot. The library will be offering three sessions with 12 15-minute time slots each on Saturdays, Dec. 11 and 18. Call (870) 534-4802 ext. 145 to reserve a spot.

Other Special Programs planned include:

Book signing with Glinda Courtney-Foots and Linda Courtney-Weathers, authors of My Long Lost Love, will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be available to sign books and talk with patrons.

Collaborative Winter Art Mosaic will be on Monday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can drop by the library and personalize a mosaic paper tile to add to the library's collaborative winter art mosaic piece.

Sugar Cookie Decorating will take place Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 1-3 p.m. "Join us for a nostalgia-filled afternoon as we decorate holiday cookies. This activity will take place in the library's new teaching kitchen," according to the release.

Q-Tip Snowflake creations will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2-3 p.m. "Bring out your creative side as you design your very own snowflake using Q-tips and glue," according to the release.

Video Game Tournament: Tekken 7 and Injustice 2 will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The tournament is open to all ages, however, children under 13 must have parental consent. In-person registration is preferred or people can register online. Refreshments will be served.

HOLIDAY CLOSING

All locations of the library system will be closed:

Dec 23–27: for the Christmas Holiday;

Dec 31–Jan 3: for New Year's Day.

The library system also includes branches at White Hall, Redfield, Watson Chapel and Altheimer. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.