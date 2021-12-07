Lowell approves rezoning metal business

Lowell Planning Commission

The commission also approved the following items Monday:

• A large scale development for Independence Plaza. The developer will delay the previously approved development of the office complex but move forward with construction of a plaza.

• Phase two of the Park View subdivision.

• An informal plat at North Sixth Place and across the street at 317 N. Sixth Place. Dixieland Road runs through the property and the owner requested the two tracts of land be split.

• An informal plat at 1451 Honeysuckle St. for a single family residence.

• A conditional use permit for Penske Truck Leasing at 899 S. Bloomington St.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

LOWELL -- The Planning Commission on Monday voted 4-1 to approve rezoning 124 Mt. Hebron Road to allow the buyers of the property to continue using it as a warehouse.

Lowell Iron & Metal requested the property be rezoned from urban neighborhood to urban thoroughfare commercial.

The business, owned by Central Iron & Metal, has operated for some time and the owner wants to sell the property to someone who would like to continue using it for the same purpose, said representative Taylor Lindley of Crafton Tull Engineering. The potential buyer also wants to construct a new building and get the property in compliance with zoning codes, he said.

The property was annexed into the city and its use doesn't conform to the urban neighborhood district, according to city documents. Because it's nonconforming, the building can't be enlarged or altered other than standard maintenance unless the zoning is changed, said Karen Davis, community development director.

The future land use map shows the proposed zone for the property to be urban thoroughfare commercial, the same zoning district the property owner is requesting, she said.

Zack Willhite, a nearby homeowner, said during a public hearing that as a homeowner he doesn't want to see a commercial development in a residential neighborhood. Willhite, a land development engineer, said he understands why the change is being made since the property is already being used for a warehouse.

Commissioners James Walker, Tony Kaczoroski, Frank Mocivnik and Michael Phillips voted in favor of the zoning change. Commissioner Brian Clark voted against the measure. Commissioner Chase Henrichs recused himself and Commissioner Darrin Brock was not present.

Clark said he voted against rezoning the property because the area is completely surrounded by homes and because a neighbor -- Willhite -- expressed opposition to it.

Clark said that it's obvious the building on the property is being used for commercial purposes, but if it's rezoned to urban thoroughfare commercial, any commercial building could be built there.