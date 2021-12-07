Muss: Hogs can't worry about polls

FAYETTEVILLE -- When the Arkansas Razorbacks take on UNC-Charlotte tonight, they should have a little extra motivation courtesy of The Associated Press Top 25 voters.

The University of Arkansas went 2-0 last week, but fell to No. 12 in Monday's AP poll from No. 10.

Alabama jumped from No. 16 to No. 9 in the poll after beating then-No. 3 Gonzaga 91-82 in Seattle and became the SEC's highest-ranked team.

Kentucky was pushed down a spot from No. 9 to No. 10 with Alabama's big move, and voters kept Arizona at No. 11 to drop the Razorbacks to No. 12.

Arkansas (8-0) and No. 25 LSU (8-0) are the SEC's only unbeaten teams and among 11 nationally that haven't lost.

"We played two games that we thought were really good for us. They were in-state games," Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman said Monday night on his radio show about beating the University of Central Arkansas 97-60 and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock 93-78. "But yet we dropped after winning two games.

"So right now you just keep plugging and going forward and worry about the next game and try to win the next game. That's really all you can control."

The Razorbacks will try to control UNCC guard Jahmir Young, a 6-1 sophomore, who is averaging 19.7 points and 4.4 assists. He led the 49ers (4-3) with 26 points in their 86-79 victory over George Washington on Saturday.

When the 49ers beat Georgia 76-65 in an exhibition game, Young scored 30 points.

"Charlotte is a very explosive offensive team," Musselman said. "They have one of the best scorers in the country led by Young. Everything runs through him."

The 49ers also rely heavily on transfers with 6-4 senior Clyde Trapp from Clemson averaging 12.3 points and 7.1 rebounds; 6-5 senior Austin Butler from Holy Cross averaging 10.9 points and 6.0 rebounds; and 6-7 junior Robert Braswell from Syracuse averaging 8.1 points. Their bench includes transfers from Ohio State and Washington State.

UNCC is averaging 14.3 assists and 11.3 turnovers.

"They are a great assist-to-turnover team and low turnover team," Musselman said. "They make you guard multiple actions.

"One of the more skilled teams that we have played. We have to be alert on defensive pressure."

Musselman said the 49ers run a Princeton-style offense, which stresses motion, screens and backdoor cuts.

"They probably execute better than anybody we've played," Musselman said on his show. "They probably have a little more offensive discipline.

"But with that, they also have Power 5 transfers, so they're going to have length. They're going to have athleticism.

"They're certainly going to have shooting. They're very well coached. This is a team that's going to beat some people this season for sure because they're got some mature, good players.

"Probably [Young] is as good as anybody we've played thus far."

Among the seven Razorbacks who have played every game this season, four are newcomers.

"I think we're still trying to figure out who we are," Musselman said on his show. "But I think some rotations we're starting to figure out."

The Razorbacks are shooting 28.9% on three-pointers to rank No. 307 nationally.

"We have not shot the ball well, which is good and bad," Musselman said. "It's good we're 8-0 and a top 12 ranked team in the country.

"I still think the lid's going to come off and we're going to have some big shooting nights. We do it in practice, we haven't exhibited it in a game yet.

"But I do like how hard we're playing. I think we're playing as hard as any team in the country over a 40-minute game."

While Musselman was doing his show, word came that Texas Southern had won 69-54 at No. 20 Florida.

It was the Tigers' first victory of the season and an outcome Musselman can use as a cautionary tale with his players going into the UNCC game.

"There's more parity than ever," Musselman said. "Anybody can beat anybody.

"Almost every night you can look at the college scores and say, 'How did that happen?' with a particular game.

"In the past maybe it would happen once every third night. It's happening literally every single night in college basketball right now."