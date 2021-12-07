• Pop star Justin Bieber performed to a packed crowd in the Red Sea city of Jiddah in Saudi Arabia, singing some of his most popular hits despite calls from human rights campaigners and activists for him to cancel his performance to protest the kingdom's arrests and crackdown of critics. Videos on social media of Sunday's concert showed Bieber on stage solo, wearing a coordinated red outfit. Pop and R&B singer Jason Derulo performed before Bieber with backup female dancers in sweatpants and baggy tops. Bieber was the biggest name performer to take the stage as part of Saudi Arabia's Grand Prix, part of the effort by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to make sweeping changes as he works to modernize society, attract foreign investment and create jobs for youth. However, Human Rights Watch and others have called on celebrities to boycott the kingdom, saying such events are aimed at diverting attention and deflecting scrutiny from Saudi Arabia's human rights record. Weeks before his show in Saudi Arabia, the fiancee of slain Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi joined a chorus of voices urging him not to perform at the kingdom's F1 race. The Canadian pop star has not commented on the public pressure surrounding his performance and calls for him to cancel the show. But like other stars, such as Mariah Carey in 2019, Bieber performed anyway to excited fans. It's unclear how much celebrities are paid for their appearances in the kingdom.

• Tom Holland is trading in his Spidey suit for some tap shoes. The "Spider-Man" star said that he plans to play Fred Astaire in a forthcoming bio-pic. "Oh, I am playing Fred Astaire," Holland told reporters Sunday at an event in London. "Yeah, I am." Producer Amy Pascal has said she wanted Holland to play Astaire, but Holland had yet to comment on the possibility until now. While Holland's dance background hasn't necessarily been highlighted in his superhero films, the 25-year-old did play the title role in "Billy Elliott: The Musical" from 2008 to 2010. However, Holland said he still needs to read the Astaire script, which just came in a week ago. "I haven't read it yet. They haven't given it to me," Holland added. "Amy Pascal has the script. She FaceTimed me earlier. I was in the bath and we had a lovely FaceTime." But before he steps into Astaire's shoes, Holland has another Spider-Man movie to unspool on the world: "Spider-Man: No Way Home," which hits theaters on Dec. 17. Whether or not there's more Peter Parker in his future remains to be seen, with Holland hinting it may be time for someone else to fill the role. "I love this character more than anything. This character has changed my life. I have a relationship with my fans that is so wonderful. I couldn't ask for it to be any better," Holland said.