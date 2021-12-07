Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Farmington

• Thomas Karczmarczyk, 38, of 930 Depot Road in Farmington, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault and aggravated assault on a family or household member. Karczmarczyk was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

• Scotty Prudhomme, 27, of 1400 E. 15th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and false imprisonment. Prudhomme was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Darrius Jackson, 36, of 536 Robin Hood Drive in Monticello, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and criminal mischief. Jackson was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Michael Evans, 33, of 1399 N. Futrall Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Evans was released Sunday from Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Springdale

• David Davis, 47, of 1408 Lawrence Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Davis was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Kevin Fuentes, 18, of 1795 Sweetwater Ranch Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Fuentes was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Eric Luscombe, 38, of 4168 Crosshill Cove in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member, endangering welfare of a minor and domestic battering. Luscombe was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Cedric Farris, 29, of 2207 S. Linden St. in Pine Bluff, was arrested Friday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Farris was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.