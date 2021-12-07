Officers seek information in fatal hit-and-run of Cabot man

Officers are seeking information in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred Wednesday, Dec. 1, Cabot police said.

A 2015 Honda PCX was stopped in the road attempting to turn east onto Lee Street around 5:48 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from Cabot police.

A 2010 Buick Lacrosse was southbound on South 2nd Street, and rear-ended the Honda, causing the driver, Derek Hurst, 40, of Cabot, to be thrown, the report states.

An unknown vehicle headed south on 2nd Street ran over Hurst, then fled the scene, police said.

The driver of the Buick was not injured, according to the report.

In a Facebook post Monday, Cabot police asked for help gathering information regarding the collision.

Police said they believe there are witnesses to the collision that left the area before statements were gathered, the post read.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (501) 843-6166 x1650 or cfowler@cabotar.gov.

Police described the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 600 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary figures.