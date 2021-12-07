Pilgrim food pantry opens Saturday

Raven's Nest Food Pantry at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St., will open its pantry Saturday from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away.

Food will be handed out on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring a picture identification.

This program is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

Simmons bank presents a donation

Simmons Bank recently presented a $30,000 donation to Junior Achievement USA (JA USA) at the Simmons River Market Building at Little Rock.

The donation will fund work-readiness and financial and entrepreneurial education for children in areas where Simmons is located. The donation was also made in honor of nearly 3,000 volunteer hours that associates donated to their local communities earlier this fall, according to a news release.