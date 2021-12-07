PODCAST: Get to know Penn State, significance of Morgan's Burlsworth win

On this edition of the WholeHog Football Podcast, Clay Henry, Scottie Bordelon and Matt Jones take a look at Penn State, which will play Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day.
This episode also includes discussion about Razorbacks linebacker Grant Morgan winning the Burlsworth Trophy on Monday night in Bentonville.
The WholeHog Football Podcast is released weekly leading up to the bowl game, and our network also includes in-season and out-of-season podcasts on Arkansas basketball and baseball. Make sure to subscribe to our channels via Apple or Spotify.