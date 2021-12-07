Rogers man gets 20 years in prison for battery, other charges

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitting to severely injuring a man by beating him with a stick and hitting him with a car.

Marc Vincent Sappington, 68, pleaded guilty Monday to battery, robbery, theft of property and driving while intoxicated.

Sappington was arrested in February 2020.

Benton County Sheriff's Office deputies were called Feb. 3, 2020, to a disturbance involving Stephen Webb, who was beaten and possibly hit by a car at 10177 Bonnabel Road in Rogers, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Brynna Barnica, deputy prosecutor, told Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren that Sappington caused Webb to have a brain bleed by hitting him with a stick and car.

Sappington told deputies he and Webb argued in the car during a trip to the liquor store, according to a probable cause affidavit. He said Webb punched him in the face after he parked the car in Webb's driveway. Sappington punched Webb about 15 times, according to the affidavit.

Sappington said he drove away with Webb hanging on to the open passenger door, and Webb fell off, according to the affidavit.

Deputies found several pieces of a stick in the car, and Sappington admitted to hitting Webb with it, according to the affidavit.

A deputy reported Sappington's eyes were bloodshot, he smelled of alcohol and his hands were cut and bloody, according to the affidavit.

Karren sentenced Sappington to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections. He was ordered to pay $105,000 restitution for Webb's medical expenses.