COLLEGE FOOTBALL

QB announces transfer from UCA

University of Central Arkansas quarterback Darius Bowers is entering the transfer portal, he announced via Twitter on Sunday.

Bowers, a redshirt freshman in 2021, played in six games at UCA, and was a combined 10-of-20 passing for 133 yards, a touchdown and an interception. A Fayetteville High graduate, Bowers was a three-star recruit when he committed to the Bears and was an All-State selection in 2017 and 2018.

Bowers' departure marks the second quarterback transfer for the Bears since the end of the 2021 season, making Cabot native Tyler Gee the lone signal-caller on UCA's roster.

-- Adam Cole

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas to face UNLV in NIVC quarterfinals

The University of Arkansas will continue its postseason title when it takes on UNLV in the third round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships at 6 tonight in El Paso, Texas.

UNLV (25-9) advanced with a five-set win over Arizona and it will square off with Arkansas with a spot in the semifinals on the line. This is the third time since 2018 that the Rebels have been in the NIVC, reaching the semifinals in 2018.

Arkansas (20-10) notched its first postseason victory since 2005, sweeping Stephen F. Austin 3-0 on Saturday evening on the Lady Jacks' home court in Nacogdoches, Texas. It was the Razorbacks' first postseason appearance in eight years and they held the Lady Jacks a .072 hitting efficiency to notch their 20th win -- the most in a season since 2012.

Junior outside hitter Jill Gillen, an All-SEC selection, registered a team-best 15 kills and 11 digs -- her eighth double-double of the season.

The Arkansas-UNLV winner would face the Texas-El Paso-Weber State winner in the tournament semifinals. Valparaiso takes on Evansville and North Florida faces Connecticut in the other two quarterfinals.

-- Paul Boyd