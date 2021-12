1. 24 hours in a D 2. 16 ounces in a P 3. 52 weeks in a Y 4. 7 colors in a R 5. 2 days in a W 6. 8 ounces in a C 7. 168 hours in a W 8. 8 bits in a B 9. 8 notes in an O ANSWERS: 1. Day 2. Pound 3. Year 4. Rainbow 5. Weekend 6. Cup 7. Week 8. Byte 9. Octave

Print Headline: Super Quiz: How Many In a What?

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content