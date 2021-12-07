Texas Southern stuns No. 20 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Johnny Jones got a wet welcome in the visiting locker room at the O'Connell Center. It was a celebration decades in the making.

Previously winless Texas Southern stunned No. 20 Florida 69-54 on Monday night behind PJ Henry's 16 points and Joirdon Karl Nicholas' perfect shooting performance.

Texas Southern (1-7) became the first Southwestern Athletic Conference team to beat a ranked SEC program in The Associated Press poll era dating to 1936, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Ranked SEC teams had been 51-0 against SWAC opponents.

"We were thoroughly outplayed, outcoached, out-everything," Florida Coach Mike White said.

Jones got all the accolades. The former LSU coach who took Texas Southern to the NCAA Tournament last season was doused as he stepped into the locker room to celebrate with his team. His shirt and pants were still soaking wet during postgame interviews.

"Water bottles, everything we could throw at him," Nicholas said.

Texas Southern had lost six consecutive against ranked opponents. The program's last win against a Top 25 team came against then-No. 18 Oregon on Nov. 26, 2018.

The Tigers were 23 1/2-point underdogs in Gainesville. That was no surprise given they were coming off a 27-point loss at Louisiana Tech and catching a Florida team trying to rebound from its first setback of the season.

But the Gators (6-2), who had been ranked as high as 14th a week ago, had no answer for Texas Southern's talent, tenacity and athleticism.

"We just did a terrible job in every aspect," Florida big man Colin Castleton said. "Rebounding, backdoor cuts, loose balls. Everything we did bad the coaches told us to focus on."

The Tigers continuously beat Florida's press despite 22 turnovers and got open looks everywhere. They made most of the them, shooting 54.4% from the field and 45.5% from 3-point range. They also outrebounded Florida 46-23 and outscored the Gators 42-26 in the paint.

"It's huge for the program and our school at the end of the day because we know how difficult it is," Jones said. "When you have setbacks like we've had, you have an opportunity to either splinter or come together. These guys have done a tremendous job of staying the course and coming together."

It was the Gators' first loss in 27 games against teams from the SWAC.

NO. 14 HOUSTON 77, ALCORN STATE 45

HOUSTON – Tramon Mark scored 18 points off the bench, Marcus Sasser had 17 points and a career-high six steals and No. 14 Houston defeated Alcorn State.

Kyler Edwards finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds and Josh Carlton had 12 points for the Cougars (8-1), who have won four in a row. Houston shot 47% overall.

Houston forced Alcorn State (1-7) into 20 turnovers, which the Cougars turned into 30 points. During its winning streak, Houston is averaging over 30 points a game off turnovers.

The Cougars, who never trailed, won their 31st straight at home.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 10 INDIANA 70, PENN STATE 40

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Nicole Cardano-Hillary's 14 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 steals led No. 10 Indiana over Penn State in its opening Big Ten game.

Mackenzie Holmes scored 16 points and Ali Patberg added 15 for the Hoosiers (6-2), who shot over 50% from the field and were 6 for 14 from three-point range, while the Lady Lions shot 33.9% from the field and made just two of 16 3-point attempts.

Cardano-Hillary, who missed all 10 of her shots against No. 2 N.C. State on Dec. 2, made 3 three-pointers on Monday.

Makenna Marisa led Penn State (4-5) with 21 points.

Texas Southern forward John Walker III (24) and forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against Florida, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)



Texas Southern head coach Johnny Jones, left, talks with forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)



Texas Southern forward Joirdon Karl Nicholas (5) celebrates with forward Brison Gresham (44) and guard PJ Henry (3) after playing against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)



Texas Southern guard PJ Henry (3) dribbles upcourt after coming up with the ball against Florida guard Tyree Appleby (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)



Texas Southern forward John Walker III (24) is defended by Florida guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)



Florida guard Myreon Jones (0) defends against Texas Southern guard John Jones (12) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

