Tradition returns to Kennedy Center

WASHINGTON -- The Kennedy Center Honors returned to tradition this year with a real-life gala Sunday night and the presence of the president for the first time since 2016.

The lifetime achievement awards for artistic excellence were presented to Motown Records creator Berry Gordy, "Saturday Night Live" mastermind Lorne Michaels, actress-singer Bette Midler, opera singer Justino Diaz and folk music legend Joni Mitchell.

The event at the Kennedy Center's main opera house represented a return to political normalcy, with President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden attending.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump skipped the show after several artists threatened to boycott a White House reception if he participated. Last year, the pandemic forced a delay and major changes to the program.

The Bidens drew a sustained standing ovation when they entered the presidential box at the opera house. Cellist Yo-Yo Ma performed the national anthem and encouraged the audience to sing the final lines together.

Mitchell's tribute featured performances of her songs by Nora Jones, Brandi Carlile, Ellie Goulding and Brittany Howard. Diaz was honored with a performance from the opera "Carmen" and a song from his two daughters, Katya and Natascia.

For Michaels, organizers put together three "Weekend Update" segments onstage with multiple generations of mock news anchors -- Kevin Nealon, Seth Myers and Amy Poehler, and the current duo of Michel Che and Colin Jost. Che joked that Biden would be asleep before the end of the show and Poehler poked at the Toronto-born Michaels by proclaiming that Joni Mitchell had been declared "the best Canadian of all time."

Midler received testimonials from close friends Goldie Hawn and Barbara Hershey, and a performance by Tony Award winner Billy Porter of her iconic song, "The Wind Beneath My Wings." Gordy's career was celebrated with performances of multiple Motown hits by Andra Day and Stevie Wonder and an extended tribute from close friend Smokey Robinson. The event ended with several of the night's performers joining for a performance of Wonder's hit "Higher Ground."

Biden also revived the White House reception tradition.

"We welcome everyone back," he told a crowd of about 150 seated in the East Room, decked out with Christmas trees and wreaths. Guests included Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Caroline Kennedy, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Chita Rivera, Steve Martin and Herbie Hancock.

"Our nation is stronger, more dynamic and more vibrant because of you," Biden told the honorees.

He praised the work of the artists, their "sixth sense" that helps them create and move so many people, saying: "I don't think you fully appreciate what you do for so many people."

He spoke of Diaz's "sound of soul" and Gordy's creation of "one of the most iconic businesses" in American history with Motown Records. With Michaels, he joked: "Finally, it's my turn to say something about him," poking fun at his SNL show, which routinely mocks presidents.

"You make me laugh at myself a lot," Biden said, then went on to say Michaels was auditioning actors right now to play him next.

Biden then professed his admiration for both Mitchell and Midler, telling Midler that "people will never forget how you make them feel. That's your gift, it's incredible."

And lastly: "Joni. Your words and melodies touch the deepest parts of our soul," Biden said.

2021 Kennedy Center honorees, from left, Justino Díaz, Lorne Michaels, Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, and Berry Gordy pose following the Medallion Ceremony for the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Library of Congress in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)



