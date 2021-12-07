UA assistant big on Georgia recruits

Just call it the Jimmy Smith factor.

When former Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood announced plans to transfer to the University of Arkansas on Sunday, Smith, the Hogs' running backs coach, played a big role in the decision.

Smith led Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove to Class 3A state titles in 2016 and 2018 when Haselwood was a sophomore and senior. Smith also earned berths in the state final four in 2015 and 2017.

Haselwood's brother Darrin Hood said Smith made a difference at Cedar Grove and in the lives of the players.

"Jimmy was more than a coach for the players," said Hood, who joined his brother on his official visit to Arkansas over the weekend. "He was a great leader and mentor. He left a mark on every young man's life that he coached. Great person overall."

Arkansas also has a commitment from highly regarded Cedar Grove senior running back Rashod Dubinion while four underclassmen at the school also have scholarship offers from the Hogs.

"Jimmy has done so much for the Cedar Grove program, and he's somebody I trust I look up to as a great mentor to me," Cedar Grove Coach John Adams said. "He's real good with kids. He's a motivational coach and gets the best out them."

Landing Haselwood, a former ESPN 5-star and the No. 6 overall prospect in the nation for the 2019 class, should get the attention of other high profile prospects at Cedar Grove and the Atlanta area. Adams believes Haselwood and Dubinion might help the Razorbacks start a pipeline from the school and area.

"I think with those two guys coming, I think it's going to be a real good thing for Arkansas," Adams said. "I think they're going to excel in the program. I do think there's a Cedar Grove connection we're building.

"Those two guys can take an offense to the next level."

After leading Cedar Grove to the only state tiles in school history, Smith joined the Georgia State staff in 2019 and then coach Sam Pittman's staff.

Adams, who was hired by Smith as assistant in 2016, was confident Smith would do well on the college level. "I already knew when Jimmy Smith got to the collegiate level he was going to be a great recruiter," Adams said. "He's great with people. Great with parents."

Cedar Grove junior linebacker Everett Roussaw earned an offer from the Razorbacks while attending camp in Fayetteville in June. Missouri, Mississippi State are some of his other offers.

Smith has also offered freshman running back Bo Walker and freshman quarterback EJ Colson and junior 4-star cornerback Kayin Lee, a Georgia commitment.

Roussaw explained why players gravitate towards Smith.

"His pure intentions and the way he keeps it real with us it, makes us work harder," Roussaw said.

Adams admires that Smith never cut players from the Cedar Grove program.

"Jimmy never had a cut from his football teams," Adams said. "That's one thing I took from him. I'm not cutting any kids. He loved kids so much. He found a way. even when they weren't as talented, he made them important in some type of role. He got the best out of them."

E-mail Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com