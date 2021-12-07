NEWS IN BRIEF

Walmart in tryout of

online WIC ordering

Walmart Inc. will take part next year in a pilot program that lets people in two states pay for their WIC-eligible groceries online using their electronic benefits card.

The WIC online ordering pilot will be available to Walmart customers in Massachusetts, where it's expected to serve nearly 115,000 WIC participants, and Washington state, where it may serve nearly 120,000.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, typically referred to as WIC, provides food and food vouchers to low-income families. It's separate from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Gretchen Swanson Center for Nutrition, a Nebraska-based research institution, is funding the online ordering project with a three-year grant in a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service, which oversees WIC.

Walmart has let customers pay for online grocery orders with their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cards since 2019.

-- Serenah McKay

Moses Tucker firm

retakes its old name

Moses Tucker Partners is once again Moses Tucker Partners.

The Little Rock commercial real estate firm is losing its Newmark Group Inc. affiliation and will revive the name used when the company began in 1984 by combining the names of founders Jimmy Moses and Rett Tucker.

"By re-establishing the Moses Tucker Partners brand, we will continue to influence the change and growth of neighborhoods and communities across Arkansas and to expand that vision into the region beyond," said Chris Moses, principal, president and chief executive officer. "We see possibilities, can envision opportunities, and have impacted how neighborhoods and communities evolve, and as Moses Tucker Partners, we'll be able to take our expertise and innovation into communities throughout the region."

Moses Tucker has been instrumental in developing Little Rock's River Market District and East Village and the Fayetteville Town Square. The company will continue to operate offices in Little Rock and northwest Arkansas with about 100 employees.

-- Andrew Moreau

Index up to 761.12

after gain of 6.75

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 761.12, up 6.75.

"U.S. stocks rallied on Monday with economically sensitive sectors and travel-related stocks soaring as investors were encouraged by some optimistic comments from a top U.S. official on the latest covid-19 variant," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.