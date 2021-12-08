3 Hogs named All-SEC

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas football team earned three selections to the All-SEC teams voted on by league coaches and released Tuesday.

Wide receiver Treylon Burks and cornerback Montaric Brown were voted first-team All-SEC and linebacker Bumper Pool was a second-team selection.

Burks and Pool were both repeat selections. Burks was chosen as a second-team return specialist as a freshman and a second-team wideout last year. Pool was also a second-team choice last season.

Burks, a draft eligible junior, has amassed one of the greatest single seasons by a wideout in school history with 66 receptions for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 6-3, 225-pounder from Warren is considered a potential first-round NFL Draft pick.

He ranks second in the conference with 11 touchdown catches, third with 92 receiving yards per game and fourth in receiving yardage. Burks also rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown and averaged 8 yards per carry on 15 attempts.

Burks is the fourth Arkansas receiver to reach the 1,000-yard mark in a season. He and fellow first-team choice Jameson Williams of Alabama were the only SEC players with 1,000 receiving yards and 10-plus touchdowns this season. Burks owns the school record with six 100-yard receiving games this season.

Brown tied South Carolina's Jaylan Foster for the league lead with five interceptions, which is tied for second in the country behind Oregon safety Verone McKinley III, who has six.

The 6-0 redshirt senior from Ashdown is the first Razorback with five interceptions in a season since safety Tramain Thomas had five in 2011. Brown also racked up 53 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 5 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.

He is the first Arkansas cornerback to earn first-team All-SEC recognition since Ahmad "Batman" Carroll in 2003.

Pool, a fourth-year senior from Lucas, Texas, ranks second in the SEC and tied for 10th nationally with a team-high 120 tackles. With seven games of 10-plus tackles, Pool is tied for third in the nation in that category.

Pool, who has 344 career tackles, also produced 7.5 tackles for loss and 2 pass breakups. He is ranked eighth on Arkansas' career tackles chart. His 315 tackles over the past three seasons rank second in the FBS behind Troy linebacker Carlton Martial, who has 366 tackles in that span.

Martial was as a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, given to the nation's top player who began his career as a walk-on, behind Arkansas linebacker Grant Morgan, who won the trophy Monday night.

An Arkansas linebacker has earned All-SEC recognition by either the coaches or the Associated Press in each of the past four season. The AP All-SEC team is scheduled to be released today.

The SEC will also release its individual award winners today, including the player and coach of the year, and its All-Freshman team will come out Thursday.

SEC champion Alabama led the way with six first-team choices by the coaches, including quarterback Bryce Young, the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. SEC East champion Georgia, which was ranked a unanimous No. 1 for eight consecutive weeks in The Associated Press top 25 poll before losing 41-24 to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, had five selections on the first team.