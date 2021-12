Hope, 1907: Mr. and Mrs. F.E. Adolph had these cards printed to promote their products. According to the end of the card, "Mr. Adolph Who Sells The Original Laxative, Foley's Honey & Tar." At the time unregulated patent medicines were big business, and Mr. Adolph had plenty of competition.

