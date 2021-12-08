Arkansas school boards cut ties with national organization, citing call for federal law enforcement, concerns over governance and finances

The Arkansas School Boards Association on Wednesday ended its decades-old affiliation with the National School Boards Association.

Tony Prothro, executive director of the Arkansas organization, said Wednesday night that the group’s board of directors voted early in the day to immediately terminate its membership in the national organization.

The move was contingent on the association’s delegate assembly voting to strike references to the national group from the state association’s bylaws, and “the delegate assembly overwhelmingly did so this afternoon,” Prothro said in a text message responding to questions about the assembly’s decision.

“We are no longer affiliated with the NSBA,” Prothro wrote, adding that the Arkansas group is the 18th state association to sever ties with the Washington, D.C.-based organization.

Prothro said he anticipates other state associations will follow as they hold their statewide board and delegate meetings in the coming weeks and months. Missouri and Georgia's state organizations are among those that have already cut ties.

The votes by the Arkansas organization’s board and delegate assembly come after leaders of the national group sent a letter to President Joe Biden on Sept. 29. The letter asked for help against what the National School Boards Association said were threats to local school boards and educators that it equated to domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

The six-page letter from the national organization’s president and its now-former interim chief executive called for help from the FBI and other federal law enforcement agencies. The letter was sent without vetting from the national organization’s board of directors or from state associations, and the national organization has since apologized to state affiliates for the letter.

Prothro has said that the contents of the letter seemed to stifle efforts by the state organization to advance communications between school boards and their patrons. He also said the letter brought to a head what he called years of concerns that the state organization has had with the governance, finances, member services and communications of the national body

More details in Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.