Arkansas' U.S. senators join effort to block federal rule requiring covid-19 vaccinations at large companies

U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton, both Republicans from Arkansas, are backing a resolution to nullify a Biden administration rule that would require workers at large companies to get the coronavirus vaccination or undergo weekly testing.

Republicans in Congress are supporting an effort to negate the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The rule would require employees at companies with 100 or more employees to get the coronavirus vaccine by Jan. 4 or receive weekly testing for the virus.

The OSHA requirement is being challenged in court, but the agency has announced it suspended its implementation as the litigation plays out. The OSHA rule requires large companies to give their workers paid time off to get the vaccine, according to the White House.

Republicans, meanwhile, are going after the proposed requirement with a resolution under the Congressional Review Act, which can be used by Congress to overturn a rule issued by a federal government agency, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Weeks ago, the vaccine-or-testing requirement set off a wave of fierce opposition from Republicans who characterized it as a federal overreach from the Biden administration. The rule is a key part of the Biden administration's efforts to vaccinate the American public as the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage nationwide.

Only about half of Arkansas' population is fully vaccinated from the coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The resolution backed by Republicans would disapprove of the OSHA rule and nullify it.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he expects to have a vote on the resolution this week. During a television interview, McConnell said he thinks "it has a decent chance of passing" the Senate.

Joining Republicans in supporting the resolution is U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

"I have long said we should incentivize, not penalize, private employers whose responsibility it is to protect their employees from COVID-19," he said in a statement. "I have personally had both vaccine doses and a booster shot and I continue to urge every West Virginian to get vaccinated themselves."

Like Arkansas, West Virginia's full vaccination level is among the lowest in the nation, according to CDC figures.

Boozman and Cotton have previously come out in opposition to the Biden administration rule. Last month, Boozman issued a statement saying the "federal government shouldn't be conscripting private employers to enforce a vaccination mandate or risk staggering fines."

Cotton has said it would worsen supply chain disruptions.

"President Biden's vaccine mandate unfairly hits small businesses already struggling with staffing shortages. Congress should act immediately to nullify this mandate," he said in a statement.

There is a resolution in the House that would also cancel the OSHA rule. That resolution is being supported by all four of Arkansas' members in the House.

The resolution is backed by Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa. In a video posted to his Twitter account Tuesday, Keller said he's "hopeful" that Democrats in the House and Senate will join Republicans on the topic.

In August, Tyson Foods told its 120,000 U.S. workers that they must be vaccinated by Nov. 1 and a month ago said more than 96% of its workforce was vaccinated.

Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, required vaccinations of employees in its Bentonville headquarters and also of managers who travel in the United States.