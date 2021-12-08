Arkansas' week-to-week new covid cases fall for 2nd day; hospitalizations down 16

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 860 — the second consecutive daily increase that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

The number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by 16, to 440, after reaching a six-week high a day earlier.

The state's death toll from the virus since March 2020, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 20, to 8,796.

The increase in cases on Wednesday was smaller by 70 than the one the previous Wednesday. That lowered the average number of new daily cases over a rolling seven-day period. The average daily increase in the state's case count fell to 812, down from a recent high of 838 per day for the week ending Monday.

Still, with new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 128, to 7,542.

After rising to its highest level in more than a month a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by five, to 80.

The number who were in intensive care fell by the same number, to 177.

Meanwhile, the increase in the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered was 13,255, the seventh consecutive daily increase that was larger than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots made up almost 51% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 3,670, which was larger by 595 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

Already at its highest level in more than three months, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 11,716.

The average for first doses rose to 3,417, which was still down slightly from its level just before Thanksgiving.

