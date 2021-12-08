Arkansas WR Treylon Burks will turn pro, opts out of bowl game

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas junior receiver Treylon Burks will not play in the Outback Bowl, he announced Wednesday.

Burks, a first-team All-SEC selection this year, will begin preparing for the NFL Draft. He said said he will forego his final season of eligibility for the Razorbacks.

Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns during the regular season. He is one of four Arkansas receivers to ever have more than 1,000 yards in a single season.

The Warren native is the only player to opt out of the bowl game against Penn State, which will be played Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla.

This story will be updated.



