Benton County officials receive update on rental assistance program

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County's justices of the peace learned Tuesday that almost $12 million had been spent to help county residents in need of rental and utility assistance.

Susan Upchurch with the Excellerate Foundation said at Tuesday's Committee of the Whole meeting that $11.7 million had been spent to help 2,100 households in response to the covid-19 pandemic.

The foundation, a Springdale nonprofit group, handles the county assistance program through a subsidiary called Hark. The program was implemented in February.

The county received the money from the federal government and partnered with the foundation to distribute it.

Upchurch said the foundation had already spent the $8.4 million that the county initially provided, and $3.3 million of the almost $7 million that the county provided in a second round of funding, for a total of $11.7 million spent.

The money from the county is from the federal government, but it is not the millions of dollars the county will receive from the American Rescue Plan.

Congress passed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill to speed up the country's recovery from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic. President Joe Biden signed the bill in March. The plan provides $350 billion in federal money for eligible state, local, territorial and tribal governments nationwide.

The county will receive $54 million in funding -- $27 million this year and next year.

The foundation has applied to get $20 million from the state to continue the assistance, Upchurch said.

Upchurch said several economic and community conditions indicate Benton County is stabilizing with businesses reopening and mask mandates expiring. She said the unemployment rate has stabilized to pre-pandemic levels.

Upchurch said they need to revise their policy to ensure adequate funds are available if emergency conditions reoccur. The revised policy still allows for assistance for people negatively impacted by the virus.

The policy changes will go into effect Jan. 1. The revisions are:

• Financial assistance for arrears accrued prior to Jan. 1, 2022, will only be available to first-time applicants. Repeat applicants are no longer eligible unless they contract a new case of covid-19.

• Assistance for arrears accrued on or after Jan. 1, 2022, will only be available to applicants who can show that they or members of their household have recently contracted covid-19.

• Applicants who have received assistance but have recently contracted the virus may receive more assistance if they have not already received the maximum 12 months of assistance.