Football addition aid Prairie Grove hoops

LINCOLN -- Adding a few athletes following football season often benefit high school basketball teams, and Prairie Grove is no exception.

Ryder Orr and Landon Semrad each played prominent roles in helping Prairie Grove defeat Lincoln 66-55 on Tuesday in a nonconference game at the Wolves' gymnasium.

Orr, a standout lineman in football, powered inside for 16 points and set up his teammates with some nifty passes. Semrad, a two-way standout at wide receiver and defensive back on the football field, added 15. He brought the Prairie Grove players on the bench to their feet in the fourth quarter when he swiped a Lincoln pass near mid-court and finished the play with a slam dunk to put the Tigers ahead 53-38.

"Ryder is more than just a low-block scorer," Prairie Grove Coach Steve Edmiston said. "He found some guys early with inside-outside basketball and made a big difference, for sure. Semrad is one of those athletes you don't have very often with his ability. Just being on the floor, he changes the whole dynamic of your team."

Sophomore Eric Henderson scored 20 points, mostly on five three-pointers for Prairie Grove (4-5), which led 31-24 at halftime and 48-36 after three quarters. Kyle Calvin scored 23 points for Lincoln (3-5)

Lincoln made a charge in the fourth quarter and got to within 59-49 after three-pointers by Jace Birkes and Calvin, who banked his shot in from the top of the key. But Semrad responded with a drive to the basket and Henderson made another long three-pointer to pull the Tigers ahead 64-51.

Orr came off the bench in the first half and scored five consecutive points, starting with a move to the basket that resulted in a three-point play. Orr added two free throws on the next possession before Henderson connected on two three-point baskets to put Prairie Grove ahead 28-14. Calvin had 11 points in the first half for Lincoln on a jumper and 3 three-pointers.

GIRLS

Prairie Grove 70,

Lincoln 35

Prairie Grove grabbed a 16-0 lead en route to an easy win over Lincoln.

Lexi Henry scored 12 of her 18 points in the first half to lead Prairie Grove (6-2). Ella Faulk added nine, including a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Prairie Grove a 38-6 lead at halftime.

Seven players scored in the first half for Prairie Grove, while Lincoln's only field goals came on three-pointers by Lily Riherd and Saylor Stidam. Riherd finished with 11 points to lead the Lady Wolves.

The fourth quarter was played with a running clock after Prairie Grove took a 57-23 lead after three. Lincoln (2-8) is playing this season without its best player, Sarah Snodgrass, who is sidelined with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.