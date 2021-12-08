Hogs on AP All-SEC team

FAYETTEVILLE — The postseason accolades continue to roll in for University of Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

The junior wideout was selected as the Razorbacks’ only first-team representative on the Associated Press All-SEC team released on Wednesday.

Linebacker Bumper Pool and center Ricky Stromberg were both voted onto the second team by a panel of media members from across the SEC.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young headlined the group as the SEC’s offensive player of the year, while Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson was the defensive player of the year. Georgia Coach Kirby Smart was selected as the coach of the year.

Burks, a 6-3, 225-pounder from Warren, was also a first-team All-SEC choice by league coaches after notching 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns in the regular season.

Pool has a team-high 120 tackles to rank second in the SEC behind LSU’s Damone Clark (137) and tied for 10th in the country. The 6-2, 230-pound fourth-year senior from Lucas, Texas, has an extra year of eligibility but has not announced his plans for 2022.

Stromberg has put up good tape on some of the nation’s top interior defensive linemen as a 12-game starter this fall. The 6-4, 310-pounder from Tulsa (Okla.) Union has 31 career starts.