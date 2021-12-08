



Happy birthday (Dec. 8): You give the love you want to receive, thus modeling with magnetism and attracting just your brand of attention and affection. In the end, your triumphs are celebrated. What you care about is supported, and people will go out of their way to accommodate your wishes or just spend time with you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There's noise in your head that's too cacophonous to sort. You'll do better to listen for the silence around it. Eventually, everything organizes around your own pulse, the beat that connects you to all of life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): As for those things you feel you must or mustn't do, though you really don't know why, your obedience won't apply to today's little puzzle. To work this one out, you will have to forget there were ever any rules.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): No one is born knowing everything. You'll glimpse a gap in your knowledge. There's no shame in ignorance — only in pretending to know. That is what keeps people from learning.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The hours with people you do not enjoy can be like long, weary roads that lead to the wrong place. Since you can't always choose your company, you like to exercise exciting options when the choice is yours to make.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): This scene you're a part of exists in a state of tenuous balance. You've an urge to test things to understand what's important and how it works. Remove every element one by one to see what is lost or gained.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If there's no such thing as perfection, then why does today's peaceful, easy feeling seem like it just may have all the qualities of pristine goodness? The only flaw will be that it doesn't go on forever.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You need someone to agree to your plan, or to choose you over the others. A direct approach won't work. The game you're playing requires a subtle strategy. Employ principles of attraction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You don't yet know enough to make your next move, and to complicate matters further, not everything you're told is the truth. Instead of voicing your doubts or challenging people, keep observing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Meditations and mantras that focus on detaching from unhelpful or stressful situations, thoughts and patterns will be helpful. Deep breaths and the simple mantra, "Let it go," will do wonders.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People want what they can't have. Do you think it's mean to offer a reason for someone to reach out and then pull it away, causing them to grab at space? Maybe. Or maybe setting up such a game is a kindness — a gift.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): As for the things that make your life full and interesting: If you didn't have them, you'd pay a lot to acquire them. In fact, you already have. Don't let the newness wear off. Enjoy it like it's your first time.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): What was once exciting can be, in another season, quite taxing. Familiarity can ease the way or complicate everything. Tension will make or break an endeavor. You'll dance between polarizations and delight in ironies.

HOW TO AVOID THE MARS, JUPITER TROUBLE

Thoughts are soft as clouds floating by, impermanent as bubbles that rise, float and burst. Like waves, they cannot be caught or held. Thoughts are not facts. Mars and Jupiter square off, and the tendency to exaggerate or catastrophize is problematic. Don’t believe everything you think. Let thoughts inform the moment, not define it.

COSMIC QUESTION

Q: “I have questions about my loved ones who have died. I also sometimes feel lost in relationships and would like insight. But I’m not going to run to a psychic every time I have a question. How can I fine-tune my own skills to answer my own questions or to become more aware?”

A: Everyone is born with extra sensory abilities. Unfortunately, many are taught at an early age to ignore inklings and feelings that don’t make complete logical sense given societal norms and beliefs on the nature of reality. The first step to fine-tuning your skills is believing that you have them. Trust yourself. Next, get comfortable in the land of imagination. Much of what’s in the physical world was born in the imagination. That is the realm where information flows freely. Regarding relationships, it can be very healing and effective to communicate through imagination to those who have passed on, as well as to those who are currently alive. The key is knowing what you want to say. Work it out deliberately. Write it. Then go into your imagination and say what you need to say to the one you want to hear it. Though the concept is simple, it does take practice to hold your concentration and to follow through. Perhaps that is the real psychic gift: a willingness to suspend your disbelief and commit fully to the rituals you create.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Nicki Minaj said that as a young girl, she created fantasy characters and alter egos to escape the turmoil of her childhood reality. Sagittarius is the sign of adventurers, and a rich fantasy life can stand in when real-life adventures are not possible to take. Minaj was born when the sun, Mercury, Venus, Uranus and Neptune were all in the passionate, fiery sign of Sagittarius.



