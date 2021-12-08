Jury deliberating Duggar child porn case

FAYETTEVILLE -- The jury in Josh Duggar's federal child pornography case retired to deliberate shortly after noon today.

Duggar, 33, of Springdale, is charged in federal court with two counts involving receiving and possessing child pornography. He faces up to 20 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 on each count if convicted.

Prosecutors say child pornography was repeatedly downloaded on the computer at Duggar's used car lot on May 14, 15 and 16, 2019.

Duggar contends he didn't do it, and the defense has suggested a remote user downloaded the child porn on Duggar's computer.

Justin Gilfand, an attorney for Duggar, told jurors in closing arguments the government investigators were so "star struck" with the prospect of prosecuting Duggar they ignored other evidence.

Duggar, best known for being part of his family's cable television reality show, is accused of using the internet in May 2019 to download and possess the material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children younger than 12, according to court documents.