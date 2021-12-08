OPINION | FRONT BURNER: Kitchen Christmas gifts that will fit all budgets

Hopefully all of your Christmas shopping is done or you've at least made your list and checked it twice. But if you're still trying to figure out what to get the cooks and bakers on your list, I have some ideas.
These are a few of my favorite products I've added to my kitchen over the past year or so. Two were previously featured in Gadgets & Gizmos, the others are new. They range in price from about $4 to over $100, so there's one to fit most any budget.
◼️ Thermapen One from ThermoWorks ($105) measures temperature in just one second, making it by far the fastest, most instant "instant read" thermometer I've ever used. The probe folds out 360-degrees from the handle, turning the thermometer on, and immediately displays the temperature, with a range of -58 degrees to 572 degrees. Fold the probe back into the handle to turn it off. The unit automatically falls asleep if left idle, keeping its single AAA battery from draining too quickly. For more information, visit thermoworks.com.
◼️ A Danish Dough Whisk ($8-17) is a great tool for mixing dough and batter by hand. The sturdy and stiff whisk — which is shaped like a scribble — can be used to mix dry ingredients, "cut" in butter, scrape the sides of a bowl, distribute ingredients like blueberries or raisins in batter and even fold in beaten egg whites. It won't, however, replace a balloon whisk, as it isn't very good at incorporating air.